Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.84-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.671-848.298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.44 million.Funko also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.17 million, a PE ratio of -64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

