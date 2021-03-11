FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$237.91.

BYD stock opened at C$226.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$125.01 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$225.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$214.08.

About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

