FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $24.47 on Monday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 101,491 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after buying an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Foundation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 79,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,350 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

