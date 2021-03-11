FY2021 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $8.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.79.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.18. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in ICON Public by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ICON Public by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.