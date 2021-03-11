G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Price Up 11.2%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares were up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 1,617,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,773,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $965.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $194,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,938 shares of company stock worth $2,358,022. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $515,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 97,354 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

