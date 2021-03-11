Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Trading 13.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s share price rose 13.9% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 288,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 92,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Specifically, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $281.03 million, a PE ratio of -97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gaia by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 47,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

