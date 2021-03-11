Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

GLPEY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.13 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

