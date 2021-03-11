Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after buying an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,403,000 after buying an additional 1,441,362 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after buying an additional 337,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,573,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,698,000 after buying an additional 255,646 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.