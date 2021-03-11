Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $931.84 Million

Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $931.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $937.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $926.05 million. Garmin posted sales of $856.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.72. 691,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

