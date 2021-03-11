GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €23.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.66 ($36.07).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €31.72 ($37.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 59.70. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

