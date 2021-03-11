Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Up 5.5%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $332.60 and last traded at $331.76. 519,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 785,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.50.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after acquiring an additional 120,669 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

