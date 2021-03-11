General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. South State CORP. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.