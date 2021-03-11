General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. General Electric also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.15-0.25 EPS.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

