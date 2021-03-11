General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of GE stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

