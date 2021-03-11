Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Yijing Brentano Sells 500 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $424,151. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yijing Brentano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gentherm alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.