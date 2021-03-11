Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 428,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

