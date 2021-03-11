GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%.

Shares of GPRK stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 1,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. GeoPark has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

