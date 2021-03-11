GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%.

GeoPark stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,321. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

