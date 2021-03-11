Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Up 6.6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03. 13,430,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 7,468,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

