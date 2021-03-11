German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.64

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 2382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

