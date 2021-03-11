Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) VP Sells $432,960.00 in Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $233,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

