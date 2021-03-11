Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Earns Sell Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDBF opened at $3,801.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,941.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,115.05. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $2,748.00 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

