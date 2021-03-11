Glenn R. Leitch Sells 87,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after buying an additional 124,014 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

