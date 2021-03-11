Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Critical Survey

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Cord Blood and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 0 2 6 0 2.75

Fisker has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 3.19 $66.48 million N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91% Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23%

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

