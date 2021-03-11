Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.87. 155,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 206,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.