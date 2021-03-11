Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the February 11th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

