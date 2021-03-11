Globeflex Capital L P Buys 2,230 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. FormFactor accounts for about 0.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FormFactor by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.88. 8,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

