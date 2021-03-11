Globeflex Capital L P Grows Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 145.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after acquiring an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.09. 26,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

