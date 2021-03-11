Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

