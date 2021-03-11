Globeflex Capital L P Sells 9,430 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Globant makes up about 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $40,398,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224,689 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Globant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

GLOB stock traded up $12.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,331. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.01. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.