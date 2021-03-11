GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 165,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

