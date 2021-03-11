GMS Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 20,274 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,904% compared to the typical daily volume of 675 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

GMS stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GMS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 136.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

