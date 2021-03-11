GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Cut to $19.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get GoHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 711,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 449,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.