GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GOCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of GOCO opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $130,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

