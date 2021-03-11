Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a growth of 390.4% from the February 11th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GRSV stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Gores Holdings V has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRSV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,800,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $10,400,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $10,370,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at $9,125,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at $7,842,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gores Holdings V

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.