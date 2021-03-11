Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits One Day Volume of $4.12 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 119.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.30 or 0.00510482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00064784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00071557 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.57 or 0.00561958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073924 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

