Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Plans $0.12 Semi-Annual Dividend

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of GOVB opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Gouverneur Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

