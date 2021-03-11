GP Strategies Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GP Strategies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 60.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

