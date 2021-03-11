GP Strategies (GPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect GP Strategies to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

GPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

