Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GRCL stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRCL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.