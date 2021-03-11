Graft Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 144.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $336,656.20 and approximately $516.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00388715 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.