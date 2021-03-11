GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $11.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $2,657,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,576,731 shares of company stock worth $220,048,538 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,990,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 36,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

