Gray Television, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Gray Television has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of GTN opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,976. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

