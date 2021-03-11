Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading 9.7% Higher

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 712,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 291,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 338,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

