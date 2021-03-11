Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli Sells 4,252 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David E. Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,162.24.

Shares of GLDD stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 389,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,424. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

