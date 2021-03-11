Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.32% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 358,912 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 869,830 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $106,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 386,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,951 shares of company stock valued at $829,947. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLDD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

