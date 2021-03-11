Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 167.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,329 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 99,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

