Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Posts Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

Several research firms recently commented on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

