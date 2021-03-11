Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)’s share price rose 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.02. Approximately 199,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 242,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $552,240.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

