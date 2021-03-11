GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

GSKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 49,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 125.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 379,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in GreenSky by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

